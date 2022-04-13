At 73, Mumbai sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases after March 17
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 73 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in a day after March 17 this year, taking the overall tally to 10,58,567, the city civic body said.
With no fresh fatality due to Covid-19, the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. 68 out of 73 patients are asymptomatic and five others are admitted to hospitals.
Covid-19 cases have been rising steadily since the start of this week on Monday, when Mumbai had recorded 23 cases, as per the data.
A day earlier Mumbai had logged 52 cases and zero fatalities. The metropolis has been registering below 100 cases per day since March 3 this year. With the rise in the daily cases, the case positivity rate of Mumbai rose to 0.007 per cent from 0.005 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 9,970 Covid-19 tests were conducted, taking the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,67,45,172, the bulletin said.
With 51 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,38,676 with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving the city with 331 active cases.
The case doubling rate now stands at 16,538 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between April 6 to April 12 was 0.004 per cent, it said. Notably, only 13 of the total 26,151 Covid-19 hospital beds remain occupied as of Wednesday in Mumbai.
The metropolis has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
-
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
-
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
