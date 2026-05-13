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ATS raids over 40 places in Maharashtra, questions 53 suspects linked to Pak-based gangster

ATS raids over 40 places in Maharashtra, questions 53 suspects linked to Pak-based gangster

Updated on: May 13, 2026 03:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday carried out raids at more than 40 locations across the state, including Mumbai, targeting persons who were in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, officials said.

ATS raids over 40 places in Maharashtra, questions 53 suspects linked to Pak-based gangster

At least 53 persons were being questioned, they said.

Bhatti, who operated his gang from abroad, was allegedly trying to influence youth in India towards anti-national activities through social media, an official said.

The raids were being conducted since morning in Mumbai, Akola, Nanded, Pune, Mira Road , Nallasopara , Nashik, Jalgaon, Nagpur and various other places in the state, he said.

The ATS had specific information about suspicious activities of some persons, who were allegedly in contact with Bhatti and his syndicate, he said.

Fifty-three such individuals were identified across the state, and inquiries were being conducted after tracing their locations, he said.

Last week, investigators found that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module.

 
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