Authorities decide to crackdown on activities that lead to Waldhuni River pollution

In a meeting held between the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) officials, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), police officials and Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Limited (MSEDCL), it was decided to crackdown on activities leading to pollution in Waldhuni River.

The meeting was held at the AMC office on Monday, where officials initially blamed each other for the existing pollution in the river. However, following a productive discussion, they have jointly decided to work towards acting against jeans washing units, discharge of untreated effluents by industries and tankers into the river that are the major causes of pollution in this river.

“We have discussed the major causes of pollution in the river and have come to a conclusion to jointly act against all the illegal activities that lead to pollution in the river,” said Prashant Rasal, chief officer, AMC.

The authorities also highlighted reasons for the delay in action against the industries causing pollution. “Once the notice is sent to a company to shut down for flouting norms, the respective authorities need to disconnect the power and water supplies to that company. However, in many cases, this is delayed. We have requested the concerned authorities to cooperate and disconnect the power and water supplies to ensure the industries do not remain open,” said an officer of MPCB, Kalyan.

Earlier, the civic body had taken action against jeans washing units in its vicinity. However, the units continued to function illegally. “We will be acting upon the jeans washing units strictly in the coming days with a dedicated team,” added Rasal.

