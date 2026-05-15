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Auto unions demand fare hike after CNG price goes up

Union members met with officials from Maharashtra’s transport department on Tuesday and presented fresh fare calculations

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: Autorickshaw unions on Thursday demanded a fare hike, a day after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced a 2-per-kg increase in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) due to global energy market disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Thane, India - March -26, 2026: As the conflict between Iran and Israel in the Gulf region shows no signs of stopping, the supply of CNG fuel in the country is currently continuing smoothly. However, if the war persists in the future, the possibility of difficulties in fuel supply cannot be ruled out. ,in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, March -26, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Union members met with officials from Maharashtra’s transport department on Tuesday and presented fresh fare calculations based on the formula presented by the BC Khatua Committee. The formula, finalised in 2017, is the official framework used by the transport department to determine and revise autorickshaw and taxi fares in Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra.

The demand comes a day after MGL hiked CNG prices by 2 per kg, taking the retail rate to 84 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from 12 am on May 14. The autorickshaw unions are pressing for a 1 hike in the base fare of 26.

“The expenses on fuel have increased by 1.03 per km for autorickshaw drivers. The consumer price index (CPI) has also gone up, impacting overall running costs. Hence, we have demanded a fare hike to the government,” said Thampi Kurien, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union. A jump of 1.03 per km pushes the per-kilometre running cost for autorickshaw drivers from 17.14 to 18.17.

 
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