Baan Ganga Maha Aarti on November 26 promises spiritual grandeur

Mumbai: The Baan Ganga Maha Aarti will be held in Walkeshwar on November 26, 7 pm. The Grade-1 heritage precinct is privately owned by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust (GSBTT) and maintained by the state archaeology department, this ceremony attracts devotees from various locations who gather to partake in the sacred rituals and embrace the spiritual aura.

The ceremony, observed every Tripurari Poornima day, holds profound significance, drawing worshippers and seekers alike. This year’s Maha Aarti promises to be a momentous occasion, with attendees joining together to engage in spiritual traditions and sacred offerings at the revered Baan Ganga site.

Distinguished guests, including Swami Swaroopananda, global head of Chinmaya Mission, and renowned singer Christopher Temporelli, are expected to be at the event.

