Bandra bizman got 4.6 crore worth drugs to implicate cousin

Mumbai: A 47-year-old businessman allegedly bought Mephedrone (MD), a stimulant drug, worth ₹4.60 crore to implicate his maternal cousin by putting the substance in his vehicle through one of his relatives. However, the plan failed after a Mumbai crime branch officer got a tip-off regarding the contraband supplied in the city and arrested businessman’s relative, Shirish Raju Dhadke, 29, with 3.070 kilograms MD at LBS Road, Kurla (West) on June 15.

Later, based on the confession of Dhadke, his relative, the businessman, Dilip Kharatmol, 47, a resident of Bandra (West), who was also arrested and both are in police custody till June 21.

“We have contacted Kharatmol’s maternal cousin to record his statement. He also lives in Mumbai but is currently in his native place at Latur and will reach the city on Monday,” said police inspector Ghanshyam Nair of unit 5. We have been trying to find out how Kharatmol got MD and who the supplier is, added Nair.

According to the police, Kharatmol was staying in Rajiv Gandhi society at Dhorwada area, Dharavi from his childhood before shifting to a rented house in Bandra. His father, Sambhaji used to run a workshop where they made raincoats but he shifted to Chennai a few years ago. Kharatmol was initially helping his father’s business and now he is in the business of biodiesel.

Police constable Pramod Patil attached with unit 5, got information about a huge quantity of drugs being supplied in Kurla. Based on the tip-off, he along with his senior official laid a trap and arrested Dhadke. Dhadke was carrying 3.070 kilograms of Mephedrone in a bag. During interrogation, he confessed. Police then investigated and arrested Kharatmol from Bandra.

“Dhadke lives in the Dharavi area and is a distant relative of Kharatmol,” said Nair. “Kharatmol gave the contraband to Dhadke and asked him to put it in his cousin brother’s car but the plan failed. After our team got a tip-off, he was arrested,” added Nair. “We have been interrogating Kharatmol to get further leads. He has past cases of cheating, which we are verifying,” said deputy commissioner of police Balsingh Rajput of the crime branch.

Balu Kharatmol, who lives in the same vicinity, said, “Dilip Kharatmol’s father used to run a raincoat workshop here. We knew Dilip but never interacted much with him. But I heard one or two months ago, the family shifted from here.”