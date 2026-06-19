Bandra fire kills 60-year-old man

As flames engulfed Flat 702 of Atlantic Building in Bandra West on Wednesday night, 62-year-old Azim Barodawala remained trapped inside while his wife, Mona Barodawala, ran through the building pleading with neighbours to help rescue him.

iiMumbai, India - June 18, 2026: A quiet and deserted view of the Atlantic building following a fire that broke out in one of its flats the previous night in mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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According to residents and eyewitnesses, the fire is believed to have started in the living room air-conditioner. Realising the danger, Mona rushed out of the apartment, knocking on doors and calling for help as smoke rapidly filled the flat.

The blaze broke out around 9pm and soon engulfed the seventh-floor apartment. Despite the efforts of residents and firefighters, Azim remained trapped inside for nearly an hour. He was eventually rescued and rushed to Bhabha Hospital around 11pm, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the incident as a Level-I fire at 9.55pm. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control. The fire was declared fully extinguished at 11.50pm.

Two firefighters, Shivshankar Puri, 32, and Navnath Bite, 34, suffered suffocation during the rescue operation and were admitted to Bhabha Hospital. Both were discharged on Friday. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said their injuries reflected the risks firefighters routinely face while carrying out rescue operations in hazardous conditions