Bandra kidnapping case: Newlywed woman traced to Bengaluru, say police

Three days after a newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped near the family court in Bandra, the Bandra Kurla Complex police traced her to Bengaluru where she was staying with her relatives and called her to the police station along with her father and uncle on Thursday.

Though Rehmat Fatima Sheru was allegedly taken by two persons at her family’s behest as they were opposed to her inter-sect marriage, the woman is neither confirming nor denying that she was kidnapped, a senior police officer said.

“Only after we have recorded her and others’ statements, we can decide on the action that will be taken against those involved in the crime. We are also gathering technical evidence,” the officer said.

The BKC police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against two unknown persons after Shehnaz Shaikh, an advocate, alleged that her client (Rehmat) was kidnapped and in her attempt to save her, she was assaulted.

However, during investigation, police suspected foul play as they did not find any single witnesses at the crime scene. On questioning the auto driver, Faizal Shaikh, who had ferried the couple to the family court, a police team discovered that Shehnaz had allegedly cooked up a story and in fact she had played a role in the kidnap.

Shehnaz’s husband, Irfan Shaikh, and Faizal were arrested in connection with the incident. The metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Thursday extended their police custody till October 30.

Meanwhile, a search is under way for Shehnaz after she skipped a summons for appearing at BKC police station on Tuesday, another police officer said.

Shehnaz in her complaint said that one of her friends, Miraj Bhai, a resident of Malad, told her that his nephew, Ahmed Yashin Kadiwala, 21, wanted to marry his girlfriend, Rehmat, and sought the lawyer’s help in getting the marriage registered.

Ahmed lives in Kashimira with his parents and Rehmat used to live in the same vicinity but recently relocated to Surat along with her parents. Shehnaz said she verified their documents and found that both were major. She then helped the couple marry before the registrar of marriages in Bandra on October 2.

The advocate said the couple was yet to get their marriage certificate and also complete some other formalities for which she called them near Bandra family court around 4pm on Monday. After taking the couple’s signatures on a few papers, Shehnaz and Rehmat got into Faizal’s auto.

The lawyer alleged they got off the auto a few metres away from the court and while crossing the road, two persons came in a white car and tried to drag Rehmat into their vehicle. Hearing her screams, she tried to intervene, but she was assaulted, and the kidnappers sped away. The advocate then went to Balasaheb Thackeray hospital in Jogeshwari and after getting first aid treatment, she approached the BKC police, the complaint added.

