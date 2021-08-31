Bandra, Mahim, Kandivli in Mumbai see highest new Covid-19 cases in a week

Dadar, Mahim and Matunga in central Mumbai, and Bandra West, Andheri, Kandivli and Borivli in the western suburbs reported the highest number of new Covid cases within the past week, which also corresponds to the days that Mumbai saw higher number of daily cases in comparison to one week ago.

HT on Saturday reported of an increase in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai since Wednesday last week, in comparison to the dip in daily cases witnessed by the city from mid-August. Within the past week, cases have shot up to over 300 per day, whereas Mumbai had hit as low as 195 and 196 cases on August 16 and 17 respectively, and subsequently reported less than 300 cases per day until the surge.

According to ward-wise data available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) until Sunday, H-West (Bandra West), G-North (Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi), F-North (Matunga and parts of Wadala), R-South ward (Kandivli), K-West (Andheri west), and R-Central ward (Borivli) have all reported a total of over 100 cases respectively, within the past week. This is followed by areas of Andheri East, Malabar Hill, Byculla and Bhandup, which have reported over 90 cases each over the week.

The lowest number of cases has been reported in C and B ward in south Mumbai, 12 and 15 respectively, over the week.

A senior civic official from the BMC’s public health department said, “These figures largely represent the number of cases reported in these respective areas. In same cases, areas that have public hospitals show a larger number of Covid-19 cases due to the tests conducted on the premises. Mumbai is still recording more cases from residential buildings, in comparison to slums. Wards which are prominently residential areas are reporting relatively higher cases.”

For example, in the G-North ward (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi), on Monday, Dharavi reported three new covid-19 cases, Dadar reported 10, and Mahim reported four. Similarly, on Sunday, Dharavi reported four new cases, Dadar seven, and Mahim 12.

In mid-August, Mumbai became free of containment zones in its slums. As of Monday, no slums and chawls are in containment.