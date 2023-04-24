Mumbai: In a special operation to nab negligent drivers/riders, the Bandra police booked and detained 20 men found guilty of rash riding/driving and speeding during the early hours of Sunday. 20 men detained for rash driving, speeding in Bandra

The operation which was conducted by the orders of deputy commissioner of police for zone 9 Anil Paraskar went on from 1am to 4am. The twenty bike riders, whose ages ranged between 19 and 34, were booked by the police under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 336 (endangering human life and risking personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The operation was conducted to prohibit people from driving dangerously around areas like Sea Link, Carter Road and Band Stand. We have been apprised of several instances where such drivers end up harming themselves or others,” said DCP Paraskar.

A nakabandi was done by the police on the Bandra side of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link during the time of the operation. Twenty men were detained, and their bikes were seized by the police. Among them were residents of Panvel, Wadala, Chembur and Kurla.

All the detained men were produced in a holiday court on Sunday where they were granted bail against security bonds. “The men were also given a warning about not to drive in a manner that puts their own or other people’s lives at risk,” said Paraskar.

Other than the policemen attached to the Bandra police station, additional staffers from Versova, DN Nagar, Khar and Amboli were also called on for the operation.