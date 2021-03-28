Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Be prepared to impose lockdown-like restrictions if...': Maharashtra CM
mumbai news

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakceray(@CMOMaharashtra)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday instructed officials to be prepared to impose lockdown-like restrictions if people fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister held a meeting with the Covid-19 task force and officials concerned to discuss the steep rise in infections that the state is witnessing in the past few weeks.

He said that the Covid-19 cases are rising because people are not following the guidelines seriously. "That is why strict steps like lockdowns are being considered," he said.

The state has already imposed a night curfew from Sunday to curb the rising cases of the coronavirus disease "I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in the number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray said after announcing the curfew.

The state reported 35,726 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 26,73,461. As many as 3,03,475 active cases and 23,14,579 recoveries have been recorded so far, while the number of people who have died of the disease went up to 54,073.

Mumbai, one of the cities with the highest rate of infection in the state, reported 6,123 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a day since the pandemic began in March last year, taking the caseload to 3,91,751.

(with agency inputs)

