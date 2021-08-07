BEST adds 24 electric buses to its fleet; 1,800 total buses to be added by 2023

As part of its plan to replace the majority of its fleet of buses with non-polluting vehicles, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) added 24 electric buses to its fleet on Saturday. A total of 1,800 electric buses will be procured by the BEST by mid-2023. The buses will be procured in a phased manner and will then be introduced across other bus routes in the city. The buses were inducted into BEST’s fleet in presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

“The 1,800 buses will be procured in phases and will be inducted on all routes,” said a BEST official.

The buses can travel up to 200 kilometres with one single charge. The organisation is constructing electric vehicle charging stations in its bus depots and stations at Dharavi and Worli bus depots have already been set up. The 24 buses are 12 meters long and can accommodate 59 passengers. The buses have wheelchair access and are equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) and panic buttons. These along with 32 other electric buses will be operated in the island city.

Initially, the first set of 10 electric buses in the city was rolled out by the BEST in September 2019. Six of the buses were Air-Conditioned(AC) and four were non- AC.