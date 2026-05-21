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BEST bus runs over 26-year-old woman after bike skids in Andheri East; biker booked for negligence

Two fatal accidents involving BEST buses in Mumbai raise safety concerns, with a woman killed after falling from a motorcycle and being run over.

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: Fatal accidents involving BEST buses continue to raise concerns over road safety and negligent driving in Mumbai. Six days after a 52-year-old BEST bus conductor was crushed to death in a four-bus chain collision in Andheri West, a 26-year-old accountant died after falling off a motorcycle and coming under the rear wheel of a BEST bus in Andheri East on Tuesday evening.

BEST bus runs over 26-year-old woman after bike skids in Andheri East; biker booked for negligence

The deceased, identified as Ayesha Salmani, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her colleague, Ashutosh Singh, 28, when the accident occurred on Marol Maroshi Road near Sakinaka, shortly after the two left their office around 7pm.

According to the MIDC police, CCTV footage from the spot showed the motorcycle skidding after Singh allegedly lost control while applying sudden brakes. Salmani fell to the right side of the road and was run over by the rear tyre of a BEST bus approaching from behind.

Police said Singh escaped with minor injuries.

“The bus driver could not react in time as the woman fell suddenly onto the road. He realised what had happened only after bystanders signalled him to stop. The driver did not flee the spot,” an officer from MIDC police station said.

The incident comes close on the heels of another fatal BEST-related accident reported on May 14 in Andheri West, where BEST conductor Shekhar Baburao Rawte, 52, was killed in a collision involving four buses, further intensifying concerns over traffic safety and accident prevention on Mumbai’s congested roads.

 
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