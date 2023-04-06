BEST bus rides to get cheaper from Friday, but with a rider

Starting Friday, Mumbaikars can travel at cheaper fares in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses if they have downloaded season passes or have booked tickets using Chalo App and Chalo Card.

Mumbai, India - December 04, 2020: BEST procured 26 electric buses under the GoI’s FAME II initiative, were flagged off at an event at Nariman Point in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray and Mayor Kishori Pednekar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 04, 2020. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

BEST officials said the undertaking has revised the fares in super saver plans, unlimited ride pass, student pass, and senior citizen pass, and the changes will come into effect from April 7.

“Aside from offering convenience, these plans will help save up to 60% in comparison to buying physical tickets. We want to further popularise the digital ticketing,” an official said and added that the new plans will allow rides in both AC and non-AC buses.

The super saver plans have been divided into a daily plan for those travelling a couple of days a week, one-to-four-week plan for everyday commuters, and flexible plan for those who travel occasionally. The fares have been segregated at ₹6, ₹13, ₹19, and ₹25. The duration of these passes varies from 1 day to 84 days, depending on the number of trips.

Besides, the fare for unlimited AC bus rides has been reduced from ₹60 to ₹50 per day while for 30 days, the charge is ₹750 instead of the current ₹1,250. A student pass for 60 trips now comes for ₹200 against ₹250 at present.

According to sources, there have been around 44 lakh downloads of Chalo App so far and over 25% have used it to purchase tickets.

The undertaking recently added two more premium bus routes - Thane to Andheri (East) and Gundavali to BKC. Ride in these buses, which run every 15 minutes for 8 hours a day, can only be booked through Chalo App and Chalo Card. Currently, the BEST operates nearly 50 premium buses.

Around 35 lakh passengers take BEST buses every day.