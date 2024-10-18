Mumbai: A technician working as a wet lease operator for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) died on Monday when he was filling the gas in a bus tyre and it exploded in the Worli bus depot BEST technician dies as tyre he was filling exploded

According to BEST officials, the deceased, Ganesh Devendra, 30, was on duty and worked for Tata, also a wet lease operator. “He had joined on June 20 this year for the post of a tyreman.

“The employee was filling the air in the wheel of a bus at the wet lease operator’s workshop premises in Worli depot. The bus wheel burst and he was thrown back violently. He sustained serious head injuries and fell unconscious,” said a BEST spokesperson.

The officials said that Ganesh was immediately rushed to KEM Hospital by wet lease staff present there. At 4.05 pm, the doctors declared him dead.

Later a postmortem was conducted on October 15 while the funeral was held on October 16. Sources said that his family were residing out of the state, so they waited for a day.

The unions have claimed that thorough training needs to be provided to the wet lease technical staff. However, the administration has stated that periodic training was already given. In this particular case, an inquiry will be initiated. This incident occurred at a time when the BEST was already dealing with another wet-lease operator who had withdrawn their fleet of 280 buses due to disagreements with BEST on various issues.