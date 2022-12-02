Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawood demolished

NAVI MUMBAI: The Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawood – whose pastor was arrested for molestation – was demolished, on Friday, in a joint operation by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of civic and CIDCO officials along with heavy machinery including JCBS descended at plot number 29 in sector 48 of the Seawoods area to demolish the church. Heavy police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Nerul ward officer Mitali Sancheti, said, “There were some inmates in the ashram who were yet to be rehabilitated and hence there was a delay. The police department shifted the remaining two women and one man a couple of days back. They had been residing here and hence had to be moved.”

Earlier this week, Chitra Wagh, state president, BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha had demanded the demolition of the church. She had also blamed the deputy municipal commissioner of the ward, Amrish Patnigere, for inaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile refuting the allegation of inaction against him, DMC Amrish Patnigere said, “The land in question belongs to CIDCO which has reserved it for religious purposes. Earlier too there had been encroachment there which it had demolished but failed to protect the land thereafter from encroachment.”

“NMMC has no role in demolishing the structure as we do not own it. How can we act on land that is in CIDCO jurisdiction? We only assist CIDCO during such action,” he added.

Box

Brief history

On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church, based on a written letter that they received.

During their visit, they found that 45 children between three and 18 years were kept in two small unhygienic rooms. Of the 45 children, 12 were girls and 33 were boys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While enquiring with the children, a 14-year-old girl opened up and told that she was molested several times on the pretext of applying Vicks over her body.

On August 12, the pastor – Rajkumar Yesudasan – was arrested and four cases have been registered against him.

Yesudasan, however, has denied the allegations.