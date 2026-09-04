Bhandara, Iftaar, Langar: Now, festival feasts must pass FDA test in Maharashtra

The FDA on Thursday unveiled a first-of-its-kind festival enforcement calendar, under which all food served at festivals and community events will first have to undergo FDA scrutiny. FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told reporters that the idea was to prevent adulteration and distribution of substandard food at large community events.

Caterers face new compliance rules

FDA teams will monitor food supply chains, including mills, warehouses and transport vehicles, before and after major festivals. (HT Photo)

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Caterers for all community or festival food distribution programmes like Bhandara, Iftaar, Mahaprasad and Langar will now have to fill the FDA proforma and submit it at least seven days prior to an event to give FDA officials time to ensure that food safety guidelines are being followed. Organisers of community mandals have been directed to involve only licensed caterers, while food dealers will have to source raw materials only from valid licenced outlets and retain the bills for one year.

Also read: Canada assesses risks to imports after India's FDA raids find fake labels on food products

Festivals divided into three enforcement levels

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA calendar categorises festivals into three categories: national festivals, popular regional festivals and local village festivals that could involve village fairs, Urs and pilgrimages. Level 1 covers major state-level festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Christmas and New Year while Level 2 covers regional festivals such as Mahashivratri, Makar Sankranti, Gudi Padwa, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Level 3 will focus on local festivals like local fairs, Urs or pilgrimage processions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA calendar categorises festivals into three categories: national festivals, popular regional festivals and local village festivals that could involve village fairs, Urs and pilgrimages. Level 1 covers major state-level festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Christmas and New Year while Level 2 covers regional festivals such as Mahashivratri, Makar Sankranti, Gudi Padwa, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Level 3 will focus on local festivals like local fairs, Urs or pilgrimage processions. {{/usCountry}}

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The FDA has also categorised high-risk foods that are particularly in use during specific festivals and will carry out checks on these, such as dairy products around Janmashtami, non-veg food around Eid, edible oils before Diwali and Dussehra, and cakes, chocolates, and cream-based food products around Christmas and New Year.

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Also read: Fake FDA officers cash in on real inspection fear in Maharashtra

Checks to begin three weeks before festivals

The implementation will be done in a four-stage process ranging from 21 days before the festival to 30 days after the festival when the FDA teams will monitor everything from flour mills to godowns and warehouses and even transport vehicles. They will also deploy their food-testing vans at various food outlets to address consumers’ grievances immediately by testing the food. This campaign will also include following up and fighting the case in court and disposing of the adulterated food. The enforcement could continue till 30 months after the festival if legal processes and the disposal of adulterated food are involved.

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Also read: Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of two more food establishments in Mumbai

Quick-commerce platforms and dark stores brought under watch

The action will also be applicable to dark stores, quick commerce and festival gift hampers. “Whether it is Eid or Diwali, people should get healthy and safe food during festivals,” Mundhe stressed.

Earlier, the FDA would swing into action only around specific major festivals, resulting in laxity at other festivals and delays in implementation, besides imbalance in action. The comprehensive festival order is meant to curb such irregular action. “This is part of the zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration,” said Mundhe.