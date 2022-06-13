Bhiwandi man held for supporting Nupur Sharma
Bhiwandi A Bhiwandi youth has been arrested for a social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday evening.
The police said that Saad Ansari, the accused, was arrested after a crowd reached outside his residence, protested the social media post and demanded his arrest. Meanwhile, local police from Bhiwandi also rushed to the spot.
A case has been registered against him under section 153 A (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“We have arrested the youth and also registered a case under relevant sections. We have already started probing the incident. We have also deployed police near the area to prevent further escalation,” said Yogesh Chavan , deputy commissioner police, Bhiwandi.
The Bhiwandi police issued summons to Nupur Sharma on Saturday for her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on national TV and asked her to be present in the police station in the coming days, the police said.
Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector said, “We have issued summons to her recently, asking her to present herself for inquiries at the police station. The date of the summons cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.” The Bhiwandi police, on May 30, registered an FIR against Sharma.
Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station has also issued summons to Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear before the police on June 25 to record her statement in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks.
“We have summoned her to record her statement,” confirmed a senior police officer.
The summons has been sent via post. The Pydhonie police had registered a case in the matter on May 29.
Earlier on June 7, the Mumbra Police in Thane had also summoned Sharma to join investigations on June 22.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics