Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi resident held for trying to extort neighbour, threatening to kidnap daughter
mumbai news

Bhiwandi resident held for trying to extort neighbour, threatening to kidnap daughter

The Bhiwandi resident, using his friend to make a phone call, told the complainant that he had seen his six-year-old daughter step out to buy cold drinks and was going to kidnap her; he further tried to extort ₹5 lakh from Mali
Narpoli police arrest Bhiwandi resident and his friend for trying to extort his neighbour by threatening to kidnap his 6-year-old daughter. (HT FILE)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Narpoli police have arrested a Bhiwandi resident for allegedly trying to extort his neighbour by threatening to kidnap his six-year-old daughter. The accused made his friend make an anonymous call to threaten the victim, but landed in the police net hours after the call was made.

According to Narpoli police, the complainant, Rajendra Mali (34), is a businessman by profession and stays with his family in the Oswal Park area near Anjur Phata, Bhiwandi. The police said that around 4.55p.m. on Wednesday, Mali received a call from an unknown number.

The caller, speaking in Hindi, told Mali that he had seen his six-year-old daughter step out to buy cold drinks and was going to kidnap her, but decided against it as she was a child. He further told Mali to keep 5 lakh ready, failing which the caller threatened to hurt him and his family, and warned him against going to the police.

After consulting family members and friends, Mali approached the Narpoli police, and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The police obtained the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the number from which the call was made and started scanning them.

RELATED STORIES

“The number was not known to Mali but when we examined the number’s call records, we identified a number that had been frequently called. We asked Mali to check this number against his saved contacts, and it turned out to be the number of one Bharatkumar Purohit (30), who stays in the same building as Mali,” an officer with the Narpoli police said.

Purohit was immediately picked up for inquiries and after sustained questioning, confessed to having hatched the plan.

“Purohit had enlisted the aid of his friend Vinod Jhend (42), asking him to make the call to Mali. The objective was to make a fast buck. We have arrested both the accused and charged them with extortion under the Indian Penal Code. After producing them in court, we obtained their custody till Saturday,” senior police inspector Maloji Shinde, Narpoli police station said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli likely to be ready by Nov 30

6 young Kalyan skaters enter record books

Thane civic body announces SOP for reopening its swimming pools

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: New platforms for creativity and commerce
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP