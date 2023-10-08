Bhiwandi school watchman booked for unnatural sex with dog
The Narpoli police have lodged a case against a watchman for allegedly having unnatural sex with a dog in Bhiwandi, the police said on Saturday.
The accused had been identified as Ramjas Singh, a security guard, at a Bhiwandi-based school.
Police sources said that Singh indulged in unnatural sex with a dog in a cabin. The incident took place at Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Thursday. A case was lodged on Friday.
Police sources said that one local resident spotted that the accused was indulging in unnatural sex with a stray dog in his cabin in a school cum residential building. The resident rushed to the police station and lodged a case against the watchman.
A case was lodged under section 377 (Unnatural Sex) and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.