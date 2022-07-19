Bhupinder Singh, he of the soulful voice, dies at 82

Mumbai That distinct voice will continue to live on in our memories. One clearly remembers R.D. Burman’s composition ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’ in the 1972 film Parichay. Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri, and after her melodious part, Bhupinder sang for Sanjeev Kumar, shown to be ailing. He had printed his stamp with his unique vocal style.

There were other examples over the years. The two versions of Madan Mohan’s ‘Dil Dhoondta Hai’ in Mausam, R.D. Burman’s ‘Naam Gum Jaayega’ in Kinara, Jaidev’s ‘Do Deewane Shaher Mein’ in Gharonda (along with the slower ‘Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein’) and Khayyam’s ‘Karoge Yaad To’ in Bazaar were all gems that set Bhupinder apart. And his singing genius wasn’t restricted to film music, as he and his wife Mitali formed a successful ghazal team in the 1980s, releasing albums like Shama Jalaaye Rakhna, Aapke Naam, Adaab Arz Hai, Tu Saath Chal and Dil Ki Zubaan. Besides singing, he also made a mark as a guitarist, playing on hits like ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), ‘Chingari Koi Bhadke’ (Amar Prem) and ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ (Yaadon Ki Baaraat).

Born on February 6, 1940, in Amritsar, Bhupinder passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening at the age of 82. He had been suffering from health complications for some time.

As a boy, Bhupinder learnt his early music lessons from his father Natha Singh, a trained vocalist. However, he claimed he wasn’t too keen on learning, because he found the discipline uncomfortable. His voice was admired whenever he sang at events, and soon he began singing for All India Radio Delhi and Doordarshan, besides learning guitar and violin.

The break came when music director Madan Mohan heard him, and asked him to join legends Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey in the song ‘Hoke Majboor’ from Haqeeqat in 1964. His first solo song was in the 1966 film Aakhri Khat, on Khayyam’s ‘Rut Jawaan Jawaan Raat Meherbaan’. “My voice was very different, and didn’t suit the regular hero. So the offers were slow in coming,” he had told this writer in an interview.

While he simultaneously played guitar, and even oud and rabab, the Parichay song boosted his career. He admitted, “Originally, R.D. Burman wanted Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar to sing ‘Beeti Na Bitai’. When Kishore Da heard it, he felt it suited my style better. So he suggested that to RD, who accepted. That was the relationship we musicians shared in those days. There was no ego, and no feeling of one-upmanship.”

Bhupinder also sang in the films Ahista Ahista, Dooriyan and Satte Pe Satta. But with ghazals becoming popular in the early 1980s, Bhupinder decided to foray into the genre, releasing Aankhon Ka Tha Kasoor and Aahat Se Koi Aaye. He and Mitali got married in 1983, and though he was an established singer and she was relatively new, their chemistry at live concerts was perfect. Though he had the occasional film hit, like ‘Huzoor Is Qadar’ (with Suresh Wadkar in Masoom, 1983) and ‘Kisi Nazar Ko’ in Aitbaar (1985), his focus shifted to ghazals.

Besides his duets with Mitali, a well-known album was Gulzar’s Sunset Point with singer K.S. Chithra in 2000. “Gulzar Saab and I had worked together on Parichay, Mausam, Kinara, Gharonda, Masoom. Naturally, I was familiar with his writing style and he with my nuances,” he said.

Bhupinder’s passing comes as a huge loss for film music and ghazals. He is survived by his wife Mitali and son Nihaal, a guitarist.