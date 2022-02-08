Big relief for Central Railway passengers: Thane, Diva new railway line to reduce crowding in local trains

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a major respite to local train passengers on Central Railway (CR), after more than a decade of waiting for approval, the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva, was commissioned on Tuesday morning.

This will facilitate the railways to launch 80 to 100 more local train services by the year end, enabling the reduction in the crowding between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara, one of the busiest routes on the local train networks in the city.

The CR has also planned new air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC trains

with nearly 32 additional train services are likely to be introduced by February end.

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which undertook the construction of the project, completed the commissioning work with the help of 1000 workers and by launching a 72-hour mega block from early Saturday morning to early Tuesday morning.

The fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) and got the approval in 2008.

The new railway line will help railways to operate both suburban local and outstation trains on separate tracks between Thane and Diva enabling to improve the punctuality of trains and reduce clashes.

“Earlier as the suburban local and mail trains were on the same fast corridor and in case of a loco failure or chain pulling in outstation trains, the suburban local trains were also impacted. This will not happen anymore as these lines have been segregated, it will also help improve the punctuality of the suburban locals,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer.

“The number of new services to be introduced is being finalised. Few new train services will be introduced by the end of the month,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Passenger associations have also welcomed the completion of the new railway lines and have stated that it would reduce overcrowding in local trains. “The finishing of construction work on the Central Railway is a welcoming move as new local trains will be introduced resulting in decreased overcrowding. The railway authorities should introduce train services as soon as possible.” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

“On Tuesday, after three days of Mega block the situation on the platforms and trains went back to normalcy as the crowd and the frequency of trains were as scheduled during peak hours,” said Rajesh Kotian, 48, regular commuter from Dombivli to Kurla.

The passengers will however have to face commuting woes till next week as services are expected to be delayed by up to 15 minutes because of the speed restrictions imposed across the new railway line as precautionary measure.

Moreover, post the mega block and the changes made, Central Railway now has some slots available to include additional suburban locals in the CSMT to Karjat route. “Separating the suburban and freight traffic along the fast corridor has helped pave the way for providing additional suburban locals in the main line via Thane - Kalyan route,” added Sutar.