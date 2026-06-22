MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning on Monday, announced that the government would introduce a bill to grant women farmers the status of farmer by issuing them certificates. He also said that a change in the government in West Bengal would help the Maharashtra government deport Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state.

Mumbai, India - June 21, 2026:(R) CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar(L) and Dy CM Eknath Shinde (C) during the press conference ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session, Sahaydri Guest House, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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Fadnavis said that despite the Anti-Terrorism Squad submitting a list of thousands of Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state, the authorities faced difficulties because of documents allegedly issued to them in West Bengal during the tenure of the erstwhile TMC-led government. “These documents have helped illegal Bangladeshis challenge police action in Maharashtra,” he said. “Now, since a nationalist BJP government is in power, there will be no hurdles in deporting these individuals.”

In a press conference on Sunday addressed by Fadnavis and his two deputies, the CM said that the women farmers bill would be the most important one in the 10 new bills to be introduced in the monsoon session. “Most farmers in the state are women, but they often do not enjoy legal recognition because agricultural land is not registered in their names or their names do not appear in official land records,” he said. “We have proposed this bill based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis also expressed concern that the rainfall in June had reached only 80% of the month’s average, adding that the average varied from district to district because of deviations in rainfall patterns. “Many districts have not received even a drop of rain,” he said. “Reservoir water has fallen to 24% compared to last year’s 33%. Farmers are advised not to undertake sowing until rainfall resumes and more than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis also expressed concern that the rainfall in June had reached only 80% of the month’s average, adding that the average varied from district to district because of deviations in rainfall patterns. “Many districts have not received even a drop of rain,” he said. “Reservoir water has fallen to 24% compared to last year’s 33%. Farmers are advised not to undertake sowing until rainfall resumes and more than 100 mm of rainfall has been recorded.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis also dismissed the Cockroach Janata Party, calling it “inconsequential” and ridiculing the allegedly low turnout at its protests “despite support from the Congress and the CPI”. “There is no reason to take note of them,” he said. When questioned on more than 40 students dying by suicide because of examination paper leaks, the CM said that “such figures should be cited with great sensitivity”.

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The ruling Mahayuti is expected to enjoy the upper hand during the monsoon session. “Because of Operation Tiger, orchestrated on the eve of the session, the opposition will already be on the backfoot,” said a senior BJP leader. “Secondly, despite the many issues faced by the people, the opposition lacks both unity and vigour because of its low strength in both Houses. Following the legislative council elections, the Mahayuti’s strength has increased significantly in the upper house as well. This may further strengthen its position during the monsoon session.”

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, “The opposition leaders oppose us as a matter of political posturing during the day and then meet us secretly in the evening.”