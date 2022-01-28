BJP attacks govt over wine sale in supermarkets, Congress points to similar decision in MP

Mumbai: The war of words between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government’s decision to allow the retail sale of wine in walk-in shops and supermarkets continued on Friday.

On Thursday, former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the government was converting Maharashtra into ‘Madya Rashtra’ or a nation of liquor. He alleged that while liquor was being made cheaper, there was no relief in the prices of petrol and diesel. “We won’t allow Maharashtra to become ‘Madya’ Rashtra’,” he said.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh under Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken a similar decision that covered not just wine made from grapes, mead, fruits and flowers, but all kinds of liquor. “Sir, pls hv a glimpse at our neighbouring state which has already become “Madya Pradesh” under BJP CM @ChouhanShivraj,” Sawant tweeted.

“To promote wine industry and help farmers in Maharashtra, permission is given for selling only wine. But in MP, all types of liquor will be sold in supermarkets. Also, home stock can be increased. Liquor shops will be called composite shops,” said Sawant, while asking if the BJP had a strategy to oppose liquor while in opposition and promote its consumption when in power.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said those opposing the decision are anti-farmer. “Wine is a product manufactured from the fruits cultivated by the farmers.” He said a rise in sale and export of wine would ensure good returns for the farmers who cultivated grape, chikoo, cashew nut, guava and grain.

Sambhajirao Bhide Guruji, who heads the right-wing Shivaprathisthan Hindustan, attacked the government and called this decision “shameless, anti-national, anti-religion, immoral, and dangerous.” Bhide added that he would request Governor B.S. Koshyari to dismiss this government.

Bandatatya Karhadkar, who is a leader of the warkari sect, sarcastically congratulated the government and urged it to introduce wine in the midday meal scheme in schools instead of nutritious food.

