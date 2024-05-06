Wadettiwar’s statement on Karkare’s death rankles Mumbai BJP's rank and file

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of BJP has accused Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, of violating the model code of conduct and making inflammatory, provocative and misleading statements. On Sunday, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, taking offence with Wadettiwar’s claim that during the 26/11 terror attack, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was killed by a police officer with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) links and this information was concealed by Ujjwal Nikam, who was the public prosecutor in the case. Ujjwal Nikam said Wadettiwar’s statement would only help Pakistan. “This is an insult to 166 people who were killed in the 26/11 terror attack. It is proven in court that Ismail and Kasab fired behind Cama hospital and our police officer was martyred by their bullets. It has been seen by eyewitnesses. Pakistan has never denied this. But because of these statements, Pakistan will derive benefit,” he said. (ANI)

Nikam is the BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency in this election.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

IPS officers Karkare, Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar were shot dead by Ajmal Kasab and his aide on Badruddin Tyabji Marg behind Cama Hospital on November 26, 2008. But on Saturday, Wadettiwar claimed that the bullet which killed Karkare was not fired by Kasab, but by a police officer linked to the RSS. He said that Nikam was an anti-national as he had hidden this fact and wondered if he had the BJP’s support. After his statement led to a furore, on Sunday, Wadettiwar said it was based on claims made in a book.

In his letter to the commission on Sunday, Shelar alleged that Wadettiwar’s statement propagated false narratives, risked inciting communal tension, and could aggravate existing differences and mutual hatred between communities along religious lines. It not only contradicted established facts adjudicated by the judiciary, but also undermined national security by conflating it with communal issues.

The Mumbai BJP chief further stated that during his tenures as a minister at the central and state levels, Wadettiwar never countered the narrative about Karkare being killed by terrorists or provided any evidence to the contrary. The BJP wants him to apologise; it also wants police to register an FIR against him, Shelar stated in the complaint. He accused the Congress of tacitly supporting the narrative as it did not distance itself from Wadettiwar’s remarks.

“This alignment suggests a deliberate strategy by the Congress to polarise and create communal tensions to further its prospects in the upcoming general elections,” the complaint said.

Speaking to HT, Nikam said Wadettiwar’s statement would only help Pakistan. “This is an insult to 166 people who were killed in the 26/11 terror attack. It is proven in court that Ismail and Kasab fired behind Cama hospital and our police officer was martyred by their bullets. It has been seen by eyewitnesses. Pakistan has never denied this. But because of these statements, Pakistan will derive benefit.”

Nikam wondered about the source of Wadettiwar’s claims and said, “He has taken Pakistan’s side and insulted every Indian. If he apologises, it is alright. But he must know that I am a lawyer.”

Wadettiwar did not respond to calls seeking comments.