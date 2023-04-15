'Running a gang’: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacks BJP

Alleging BJP is "running a gang", Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the saffron party is trying to break Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by using Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)

Raut's remarks came after a Maharashtra court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court extended his interim protection from arrest till April 27.

"When they (BJP) cannot bring Vijay Mallya back how will they bring black money? This is the failure of the government, they only make big promises but no result comes out...Arvind Kejriwal receives CBI notice. They (BJP) are trying to break NCP by using ED and CBI...Is this a government? They are running a gang," Raut said while talking to mediapersons here.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the central agency on April 16.

AAP leaders had said that Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is already in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise policy case.

On Friday, reacting to the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's encounter, Sanjay Raut said that maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai.

"The maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai. They were given the title of encounter specialists, but almost all of them went to jail. Some people in Mumbai went to court with evidence against such encounters. Then after an investigation, many encounter specialists were jailed," Rajya Sabha MP had said on the encounter.

"If they are terrorists, then an encounter should happen. If it is a mafia, then such encounters keep happening," Raut had added.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, and another accused, Ghulam, were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday.