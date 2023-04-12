Mumbai/Thane: There is a war of words going on between the two factions of Shiv Sena over the presence of a gangster on the chartered flight of CM Eknath Shinde during his two-day trip to Ayodhya recently. Shiv Sena factions spar over presence of gangster in Shinde’s flight

While Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday criticised Shinde for allegedly taking along a criminal from Thane, Siddhesh Abhange, to Ayodhya on Sunday, the spokesperson of Shinde-led Shiv Sena hit back saying Abhange has earlier worked with Aaditya Thackeray, so, why highlight the person now.

A photograph of Abhange alias Siddhu, 31, who faces many cases of assault, extortion, rioting etc., on the chartered flight used by Shinde and his party colleagues was shared on social media platform by Ambadas Danve, leader of Opposition in the legislative council.

Danve said, “What is this useless act? Earlier, Shinde faction washed the traitors in the washing machine in Gujarat. Now, they are taking a person accused in various cases of extortion and other crimes to the holy city of Ayodhya. Why? To wash off his crimes? That too in CM Shinde’s flight.” Danve wanted to know if deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis found this acceptable.

Responding to the allegations, Naresh Mhaske, former mayor of Thane and spokesperson of Shiv Sena led by Shinde, alleged that Abhange has earlier worked with Aaditya Thackeray, so why make an issue out of it now.

“When Siddhu was working with Aaditya Thackeray, was he not a gangster then? He might have been involved in cases, but if he has good intentions and has decided to change, can we deny him that?

“If you go through his profile on social media, you can find him with Aditya Thackeray on several occasions. Then why this sudden urge to highlight it when he is with the CM? Several leaders have criminal backgrounds. How come we only target someone just because he was with the CM,” asked Mhaske.

Last week, Shinde was under attack from the Thackeray faction, who claimed that their woman party worker, Roshani Shinde, was attacked by the other faction over a social media post.

Who is Siddesh Abhange?

Known as YouTube Bhai from Thane, Abhange describes himself as a don (gangster) on his social media handles. Cases have been registered against him in Kopri, Chitalsar, Vartaknagar and other police stations of Thane charging him with extortion, attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, creating terror and drug trafficking. He is also said to be running a social organisation named Siddesh Abhange Foundation.

As per police records, Abhange was involved in rioting in Ghodbunder. There are 13 cases registered against him in Chitalsar police station.

A resident of Vasant Vihar in Thane, Abhange, had managed to evade the law by hiding in places such as Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan, Kalwa, Pune, Solapur and Hyderabad. In 2019, he was caught at Chiplun station while trying to escape to Goa.

In October 2019, under MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) Act, Thane Police sent him to Nashik Road Jail. This was done to maintain law and order and avoid anti-social elements from causing disruptions ahead of the state assembly election in 2019. He was later released.

With significant number of young followers in Thane, Abhange is sought for every gathering of Shiv Sena. He was seen with Shinde and other prominent Shiv Sena leaders in Thane on several occasions. His social media profile says he is a Yuva Sena member from Thane.

“Abhange is a history-sheeter and has a gang that works for him. He is involved in several crimes and has indulged in rioting and extortion majorly. He is one of the most notorious criminals in the city,” said a police officer from Thane, who did not wish to be named.

