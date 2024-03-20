BJP-MNS work out a deal; final announcement expected later this week

MUMBAI **EDS: IMAGE VIA @mnsadhikrut** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and the latter's son Amit Thackeray during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_19_2024_000109A) (PTI)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has reportedly agreed to join the ruling alliance in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The party is expected to get the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency in the four-party alliance. The official announcement is expected later in the week.

It is believed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to get MNS on board after surveys indicated the three-party alliance had not managed to win support from Marathi-speaking voters.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. In the meeting that lasted for over half an hour, the duo has reportedly decided to formally join hands. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that Raj Thackeray had a “positive discussion with Amit Shah and the decision will be made public with another round of talks with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis”.

Though MNS has demanded two to three seats, the party may get one, said BJP leaders.

MNS leaders said the party had turned down BJP’s earlier proposal to fight the polls on lotus symbol. BJP expected to benefit at least 8-10 constituencies where MNS has presence among the Marathi-speaking voters, by inducting the party in the ruling alliance.

“Though the ruling alliance may consider conceding a second seat to MNS, it does not seem practical, as it will cut into the share of other two allies and MNS has no sitting MLAs or MPs to establish their running strength,” said a BJP leader.

The second seat MNS is eyeing is Nashik, held by sitting MP Hemant Godse from Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The faction had also staked claim on the South Mumbai constituency.

The two deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, are expected to meet Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Wednesday in Delhi. The three ruling parties are expected to conclude the seat-sharing pact, said state BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has attacked BJP saying the party needed to “steal” one more Thackeray. “BJP has realised that it cannot garner votes on its own and in Modi’s name and hence they first stole my father’s photo (used by Eknath Shinde-led Sena) and now has been compelled to “steal” one more Thackeray (Raj),” he said.