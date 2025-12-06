BJP-Sena (UBT) face off over labour union at St Regis hotel

MUMBAI: Members of labour unions affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed at The St Regis Mumbai on Friday, resulting in a two-hour standoff at the luxury hotel as both sides engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. Mumbai, India – 05, Dec 2025: A large number of Shivsena (UBT) Shiv Sainiks gathered near the St. Regis Hotel, alleging that the BJP was illegally registering a workers’, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Dec 05, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The situation was brought under control only after the police intervened and used mild force to separate the two groups, before escorting them out through different gates.

This was the second such incident in the last three weeks. On November 14, unions backed by the two parties had a face-off at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra over the alleged poaching of members.

Friday’s clash was triggered after members of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-affiliated Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), which is the official labour union at The St Regis, learnt that some hotel employees had joined the BJP-backed Rashtriya Ekjut Kamgar Sanghatana (REKS), and had put up the union’s banner in the hotel premises.

BKS members, led by Nishikant Shinde, soon began gathering at the hotel, confronted the REKS and attempted to destroy the banner. This led to a clash between the two sides, with over 100 people gathering. There was heated sloganeering, as well as verbal and physical confrontations, which eventually disrupted the movement of hotel guests.

The police were then called to the spot. They used mild force to separate the two sides, disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. No major injuries were reported.

While the BKS members were escorted out from one gate, they returned shortly after and demanded that the BJP members inside the hotel also be made to leave. BKS members said a few hotel employees who were facing disciplinary action approached the BJP-led union and attempted to set up a rival group, in violation of the rules.

BKS leader Nishkant Shinde said, “BKS has over 800 members in the union at The St Regis, and it is the hotel’s official union. The BJP forcefully set up a union and put up a banner of the Rashtriya Ekjut Kamgar Sanghatana, despite having only a handful of members. Two big BJP leaders were trying to force the police and hotel administration to support the BJP-led union. But our members fought against their use of power and removed their banner.”

Balbir Negi of the REKS said the union had the full right to put up the banner at the hotel. “Over 200 hotel employees have joined our union. That’s why we put the board, but they vandalised it,” he said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that strict action would be taken. “All the union employees have the right to work, and all should work as per the rules. Action will be taken against people involved in the clash,” he said.