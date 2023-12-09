BKC police nabs trio posing as bank executives in cyber frauds

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police apprehended three individuals on Thursday for allegedly posing as bank executives to execute cyber frauds. The arrest also led to the discovery of a call centre operated by the group from a rented flat in Thane.

Investigation of a cyber fraud case registered a few weeks back led the police to the call centre. The victims had been contacted by the accused—Deepak Muni, 26, Manish Magam, 27, and Ankaj Yadav, 23,—who claimed to be executives of a well-known bank. The victim provided them their official identification documents and they offered a low-interest home loan. The complaint was registered by the bank manager after he was notified of the fraud being done in their name.

The accused also sent a loan approval letter on mail that looked to be written on the bank’s official letterhead. “These documents, of course, were forged. However, in the name of processing fee and other charges, they defrauded the complainant of ₹2.66 lakh,” said an official from BKC police.

Upon approaching the bank, the police learned of at least eight similar cases. The money trail and additional details helped pinpoint the location of the call centre in Talavpavli, Subhash Road, Thane West, which had been operational since February.

“Deepak and Manish have previously worked in finance corporations. In fact, they met at work and discussed doing something together. Ankaj came in contact with them after the call centre had been set up as he was seeking a job,” explained an official. Ankaj, though initially unaware of the fraudulent nature of the work, continued his involvement even after realising the deceit.

Police seized 19 mobile phones, 39 SIM cards, 11 debit and credit cards, various bank documents, and fake identity cards of the bank used in the fraud from the call centre. The rented premises were secured by the trio in February, prompting investigators to explore the possibility of similar operations elsewhere.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police for zone 8 Dixitkumar Gedam, senior inspector Raghunath Kadam and inspector Rajesh Gavli by a team led by sub inspector Rajabhau Garad. They are now looking the data in the phones. “This could lead us to solve several other such frauds that may have been registered in other police stations,” said an official.

The accused were produced in court on Friday and were remanded in police custody for seven days.