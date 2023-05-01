Footpaths built under beautification project broken in a month by BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been once again accused of wasting public money. Residents of Byculla and Mahim West have reported that some of the recently fixed footpaths, including month-old repaired pavements, are being dug up once again by the civic body to lay cables.

Mumbai, India May 01, 2023: A view of footpath near Olympia Tower, Bakri Adda, NM Joshi Marg, Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 01, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Incidentally, this development came on the heels of the ₹1,700 crore beautification project by the BMC, under which various lighting and footpaths are being rebuilt across the city. Citizens highlight that some of the rebuilt footpaths are being broken once again.

In Mahim, a footpath on LJ Road, repaired last month was dug up again a few days back. “Once again this footpath that was just redone has been broken totally for laying cables. Utter lack of foresight. What a waste of public money,” read one of the tweets from the handle @mumbaimatterz that shared pictures of the footpath being dug up from the middle.

A civic official from G North ward said, “The footpath was repaired last month, but we received an urgent request from the state government to lay cables for the CCTV project. Hence, permissions had to be given.”

The official also said that the cost of re-doing the footpath will be borne by the BMC since it was dug up for government work. “We will re-do the footpath as soon as laying the cable work is completed.” added the official.

Similarly, in Byculla, Ishant Jain, a resident of Byculla West, was surprised when a footpath recently constructed by BMC was dug up again within a month in his area.

As per Jain, a footpath in his area in Byculla West was reconstructed and beautified in Byculla around the end of January 2023, just like other footpaths in the city, but soon within the month, the footpath was dug up for some maintenance work. Jain said that despite completion of the maintenance work, the footpath remains in bad condition, the dug-up part was filled with mud.

“The area is full of mud and dust, so much so that one cannot pass by the footpath without getting dirty. A lot of two-wheelers are also parked here and now small sellers have come up. Earlier the footpath was spacious, now not more than two people can walk on it at one time. It’s also a menace because anyone can trip over the debris and mud.”

“Rather than a walking space, it has now become a respite for small shopkeepers who have placed their temporary settlements,” he added.

Meanwhile, another official from BMC said, “When it is a new footpath, we do not permit to dig for six months to a year unless there is an urgent request.” If it is an urgent request, it is permitted after approvals from seniors, added the official. “If a private entity has requested for digging, the cost is recovered from them, and then BMC’s contractors will re-do the footpath,” he said. HT contacted Ajaykumar Yadav, assistant Commissioner (InCharge), E ward, he did not respond to calls and messages.

