Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched legal action against two housing societies, one accused of damaging roadside trees and another of pruning more than 100 trees beyond the civic body’s approval, as part of what civic officials called a zero-tolerance approach against violations of tree protection rules.

BMC acts against 2 housing societies over tree damage, illegal pruning

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A non-cognisable offence has been registered at the Kurar Police station against the office-bearers of Sheetal Tapovan Housing Society in Malad East and its developer after civic officials found suspected evidence that two roadside trees had been damaged. In a separate case, the BMC filed a police complaint against Kalpataru Aura Housing Society in Ghatkopar (West) for allegedly carrying out excessive pruning despite having permission for limited trimming.

Officials inspecting the Malad site found around 20 to 22 holes drilled into the base of a roadside Peltophorum tree, raising suspicion that poisonous chemicals had been injected. A second tree nearby had completely dried up. After concluding there was prima facie evidence of damage, the civic body booked the society under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act.

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{{^usCountry}} In Ghatkopar, civic officials from the N Ward found that while the society had obtained permission to prune the trees, the work had exceeded the limits prescribed by the Tree Authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ghatkopar, civic officials from the N Ward found that while the society had obtained permission to prune the trees, the work had exceeded the limits prescribed by the Tree Authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said the BMC would not show leniency to anyone whether individuals or housing societies found violating tree protection norms and urged citizens to report incidents of tree damage.

“Mumbai’s trees are critical to maintaining the city’s ecological balance. Compliance with the Tree Authority’s regulations is mandatory, and strict legal action will continue against anyone found damaging trees or violating the conditions of permissions granted for pruning,” Dhakane said.

The civic body said prior permission is mandatory before cutting, damaging or pruning any tree, and all conditions attached to such permissions must be strictly followed. Dhakane further added that damaging trees by injecting poisonous substances, cutting or destroying them constitutes a punishable offence.

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The two housing societies could not be contacted for comment till the time of going to press.