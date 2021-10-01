BMC allows reopening of places of worship in Mumbai from Oct 7 at 50% capacity

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed reopening of places of worship at 50% capacity, starting October 7.

This comes after the Maharashtra government last week announced reopening of all places of worship from October 7, the first day of Navratri festival. The state had earlier this week allowed reopening of religious places provided they follow strict safety protocols.

The state had kept the religious places shut throughout the first wave, but had reopened post Diwali in 2020. However, they were shut again after the second wave hit the state in April 2021.

The BMC has kept all restrictions put by state government like no offering of prasad and sprinkling of holy water on visitors to be followed. Managements of religious places have also been asked to allow visitors in slots and to not have large gatherings.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in an order said, “Based on the state government’s orders, all places of worship and religious places in BMC can allow only 50% devotees and all Covid-19 protocols must be followed.”

According to the state’s guidelines, it has asked entry of only those visitors who are wearing masks and social distancing has to be maintained. It has restricted giving of prasad/holy water.

The state has said staggering of visitors and slots should be fixed based on size of the premises. Frequently sanitising the premises and no touching of idols, holy books or other items is also mentioned. Religious events and congregations have still not been allowed.

The state has also ruled common prayer mats should be avoided, people should get their own mats, and people above 65 years and under 10 years old should avoid visiting, as per the SOP. Hand sanitisers are also to be made available.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also allowed reopening of schools for Class 8 to 12 for all schools across public and private sector. For other classes, the BMC said the decision might be taken in November post Diwali.