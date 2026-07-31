MUMBAI: Over two weeks after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) preliminary inquiry into the fatal Chembur tree collapse was rejected by mayor Ritu Tawde and the general body, the civic administration has appointed a one-member committee, botanist and former University of Mumbai vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay V Deshmukh, to conduct an independent re-investigation into the incident. The single-member committee will submit its findings within a month. He will be assisted by BMC officials when required.

BMC appoints former MU V-C to re-investigate fatal Chembur tree collapse

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The move follows the June 30 incident at Chembur, where an old Peepal tree fell on a school bus, killing 11-year-old Vihan Srivastav and injuring four other students. The tragedy had sparked widespread criticism over the BMC’s tree maintenance and inspection mechanisms.

Tawde and members of the general body had rejected the earlier report, observing the inquiry lacked depth, failed to recommend stringent action, and did not adequately fix responsibility for the incident.

Prof Deshmukh, a botanist with extensive research in mangrove ecology, will conduct a comprehensive scientific and technical assessment of the accident. The terms of reference include examining the method adopted by the preliminary inquiry committee, independently evaluating the evidence collected during the earlier probe, and critically reviewing the report from the perspectives of engineering, botany, environmental science, drainage, sewerage, road construction, climate, soil science and public administration.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee will also scientifically verify the observations made in the preliminary report, independently determine the root cause of the tree collapse, evaluate the adequacy of the interim measures suggested by the earlier committee, scrutinise its recommendations, and propose long-term policy reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee will also scientifically verify the observations made in the preliminary report, independently determine the root cause of the tree collapse, evaluate the adequacy of the interim measures suggested by the earlier committee, scrutinise its recommendations, and propose long-term policy reforms aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. {{/usCountry}}