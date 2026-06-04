BMC claims over 100% desilting, rolls out monsoon plan

Mumbai: A brief spell of pre-monsoon rain was enough to force the closure of the Andheri subway on Wednesday morning, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed it has completed more than 100% of its desilting targets and said that flood-mitigation measures are in place.

Mumbai, India - June 03, 2026: Water logging at Andheri subway during heavy rain at Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

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The civic body said it has installed 547 dewatering pumps across Mumbai and integrated them with the city’s Disaster Management Department’s central monitoring dashboard. Another 403 pumps have been installed by railway authorities, taking the city’s total flood-response network to nearly 950 pumps.

Officials said all portable pumps are now equipped with IoT-based systems, allowing real-time monitoring and remote operation through smartphones and the central control room.

The BMC also claimed that desilting work across Mumbai had reached 104.79% completion as of June 3. While the island city and western suburbs reported more than 100% completion, desilting in the eastern suburbs stood at 93.56%. Work on the Mithi river was reported to be 73.55% complete.

The figures have drawn criticism from corporators across party lines, many of whom contend that the city’s drains and nullahs do not reflect the progress claimed in official records.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body has allocated ₹27 crore for desilting works in the 2026-27 budget, while ₹12.7 crore was sanctioned for works in Zone 5, which includes Chembur, Deonar and Govandi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has allocated ₹27 crore for desilting works in the 2026-27 budget, while ₹12.7 crore was sanctioned for works in Zone 5, which includes Chembur, Deonar and Govandi. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar acknowledged challenges during the desilting process, including contractors failing to respond or complete assigned works.

Referring to the S ward, covering areas between Bhandup and Vikhroli, where official records show only 15.92% completion of minor drain desilting, Bangar said the actual work had largely been completed through alternative arrangements.

“We got an NGO to provide labourers here and got our own BMC vehicles to carry the silt out. Hence, though the actual work of desilting the minor drains in this ward is over, it does not reflect in the figures since there was no contractor involved here,” claimed Bangar.

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Mumbai currently has 496 identified flood-prone locations. According to civic officials, 403 have already been addressed, while only 13 of the remaining 93 locations can be resolved before the monsoon begins, officials said.

The list of vulnerable locations has expanded since last year, with South Mumbai areas such as Churchgate, Oval Maidan, Metro Cinema junction, Kemps Corner and Hutatma Chowk added after unusual flooding incidents during the 2025 monsoon.

As part of its preparedness, the BMC has activated six major and 10 mini pumping stations, readied over 3,000 emergency hospital beds, intensified anti-mosquito drives and undertaken large-scale tree trimming ahead of the monsoon.

Of the city’s 174 highly dangerous C1-category buildings, 72 have been vacated, while action against 71 structures remains stalled due to court orders, officials said.