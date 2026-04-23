BMC clears 23 cr dogs sterilisation plan

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Standing Committee on Wednesday cleared a ₹23.31-crore plan to sterilise 33,671 stray dogs over the next three years, as part of its ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

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According to civic data tabled with the proposal, over 1.53 lakh stray dogs have been sterilised across Mumbai since 2017. Officials said the fresh allocation aims to sustain population control efforts and reduce human-animal conflict in the city.

The decision, however, triggered a sharp debate among corporators, who raised concerns over data reliability and implementation gaps.

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned the methodology used to arrive at sterilisation figures. He also flagged concerns over the age at which the procedures are carried out. “If dogs are sterilised too early, it could severely impact their population,” he said, seeking clarity on the process followed by the civic body.

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan pointed to shortcomings in public health infrastructure, particularly the availability of anti-rabies vaccines. She noted that several civic hospitals either face shortages or restrict availability to limited hours, affecting timely treatment for dog-bite victims.

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{{^usCountry}} “In several hospitals, anti-rabies shots are unavailable, and even where they are, they are only available in the mornings,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In several hospitals, anti-rabies shots are unavailable, and even where they are, they are only available in the mornings,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BJP corporator Rakhi Jadhav, meanwhile, stressed the need to address rising incidents of stray dog attacks. “Stray dog attacks on humans cannot be overlooked. There should be a separate discussion on this issue and detailed information should be provided,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP corporator Rakhi Jadhav, meanwhile, stressed the need to address rising incidents of stray dog attacks. “Stray dog attacks on humans cannot be overlooked. There should be a separate discussion on this issue and detailed information should be provided,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ABC programme, which forms the backbone of the city’s stray dog management strategy, was introduced on a pilot basis in 1994 by the BMC’s Dog Control Department under the Public Health Department. Following directions from the Bombay High Court in 1998, the initiative was scaled up and implemented in partnership with non-governmental organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ABC programme, which forms the backbone of the city’s stray dog management strategy, was introduced on a pilot basis in 1994 by the BMC’s Dog Control Department under the Public Health Department. Following directions from the Bombay High Court in 1998, the initiative was scaled up and implemented in partnership with non-governmental organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Civic records show that between 1994 and August 2025, a total of 4,34,529 stray dogs have been sterilised under the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civic records show that between 1994 and August 2025, a total of 4,34,529 stray dogs have been sterilised under the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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