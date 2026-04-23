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BMC clears 23 cr dogs sterilisation plan

According to civic data tabled with the proposal, over 1.53 lakh stray dogs have been sterilised across Mumbai since 2017. Officials said the fresh allocation aims to sustain population control efforts and reduce human-animal conflict in the city

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) Standing Committee on Wednesday cleared a 23.31-crore plan to sterilise 33,671 stray dogs over the next three years, as part of its ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

According to civic data tabled with the proposal, over 1.53 lakh stray dogs have been sterilised across Mumbai since 2017. Officials said the fresh allocation aims to sustain population control efforts and reduce human-animal conflict in the city.

The decision, however, triggered a sharp debate among corporators, who raised concerns over data reliability and implementation gaps.

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned the methodology used to arrive at sterilisation figures. He also flagged concerns over the age at which the procedures are carried out. “If dogs are sterilised too early, it could severely impact their population,” he said, seeking clarity on the process followed by the civic body.

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan pointed to shortcomings in public health infrastructure, particularly the availability of anti-rabies vaccines. She noted that several civic hospitals either face shortages or restrict availability to limited hours, affecting timely treatment for dog-bite victims.

 
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