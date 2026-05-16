MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing 10% water cut in Mumbai starting from Friday due to declining reservoir levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed officials to take stringent action against residents illegally using electric motors and pumps to draw additional water pressure from supply lines.

BMC cracks down on illegal water pumps amid 10% supply cut

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The civic body has instructed assistant engineers (water works) across all wards to initiate penal action and register police cases against those found illegally installing pumps or motors on water pipelines.

The directions were issued by additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar during a special meeting held at the BMC headquarters with assistant engineers from the water works department of all wards to review the impact of the water cut and discuss measures to minimise inconvenience to citizens.

It is a punishable offence to pump water by installing an electric motor on water channels or directly on the tap. Such acts create additional stress on the water supply system and also increase the risk of mixing contaminated water in some places,” Bangar said. He also instructed officials to proactively address pipeline and water supply-related complaints, especially in hilly and far-flung areas that are likely to face low pressure and irregular supply during the ongoing water reduction, which came into effect on Friday. Officials from the hydraulic engineering department were further directed to ensure regular water supply with adequate pressure despite the curbs imposed due to low lake levels.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, civic officials held detailed discussions on the reasons behind the water cut, its likely impact on Mumbai’s supply network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, civic officials held detailed discussions on the reasons behind the water cut, its likely impact on Mumbai’s supply network. {{/usCountry}}

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