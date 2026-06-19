MUMBAI: The BMC and the Customs department on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake the conservation and restoration of the historic Mahim Fort, paving the way for the revival of one of Mumbai’s oldest surviving forts and its eventual development as a public heritage destination.

Mahim fort (HT PHOTO)

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The MoU was signed at the BMC headquarters in the presence of municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi, principal commissioner of Customs Ajay Kumar Pandey, heritage conservation architect Vikas Dilawari, and structural engineering experts from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI).

Although the fort remains under the ownership of the Customs department, the agreement authorises the civic body to restore, strengthen and conserve the Grade I protected monument with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore.

As part of the restoration, the BMC will strengthen the weakened portions of the fort, reconstruct collapsed sections using heritage conservation principles, excavate and restore a historic well inside, develop an internal pedestrian pathway around the fortification, and construct protective retaining walls to safeguard its foundations from coastal erosion.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the signing, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that conserving Mahim Fort was a matter of pride for the BMC. She noted that after clearing encroachments and rehabilitating 275 eligible families living inside the fort, the restoration would help restore the monument’s historical grandeur. Additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi said that after years of efforts to remove encroachments and prepare the site for conservation, the administration would develop the fort as a heritage tourism destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the signing, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that conserving Mahim Fort was a matter of pride for the BMC. She noted that after clearing encroachments and rehabilitating 275 eligible families living inside the fort, the restoration would help restore the monument’s historical grandeur. Additional commissioner Ashwini Joshi said that after years of efforts to remove encroachments and prepare the site for conservation, the administration would develop the fort as a heritage tourism destination. {{/usCountry}}

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Principal commissioner of Customs Ajay Kumar Pandey revealed that Mahim Fort had also functioned as a Customs station, adding that the restoration would help revive its legacy while making it accessible to the public.

Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari said the restoration would present several challenges because construction had been happening inside the fort over a long period.” “We are trying to bring the levels back to their original form,” he said. “Wherever possible, we will restore the original fabric, and only those portions that have completely given way due to the passage of time will have to be reconstructed.”

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Dilawari that a third secret cell had been discovered inside the fort where earlier only two such chambers were known to exist. “A Customs museum has also been proposed within the fort precinct,” he said. “The roof of the structure will provide access to the rampart, allowing visitors to experience the fort’s original walkway.” The structural stability of the fort is being assessed by experts from VJTI before restoration begins on vulnerable sections.

The fort, believed to have been built by the descendants of Raja Bhimdev during the 12th and 13th centuries, covers approximately 3,796 square metres. Declared a State Protected Monument in 1975, it had suffered decades of neglect and encroachment before the BMC undertook the rehabilitation of residents. One religious structure is yet to be relocated.