MUMBAI: The civic education department has published a list of 164 unauthorised schools, urging parents to steer clear of these informal institutions and learning centres, most of them in low-income neighbourhoods. Most of these schools have approval for Classes 5 to 10 but not for primary sections, while some don’t have approval at all. More than 80,000 students are enrolled in them.

Mumbai, India – August 14, 2025: A teacher with her students after they shifted to a new classroom inside MPS Upper Primary School in Colaba, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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In a public notice issued on Friday, BMC education officer Sujata Khare said parents should not patronise unrecognised schools. Instead, they must enrol their children in recognised schools only, either municipal or private, in their respective neighbourhoods.

The BMC has been grappling with the issue of unauthorised schools for a few years now. A survey by the BMC in 2023-24 had identified 218 unauthorised schools. Around 48 managements, along with the BMC’s education department, had submitted proposals for approval to the state education department in October 2025 and are awaiting a response. The 164 schools in the list published on Friday relate to this survey, a list that is regularly updated.

Most of the schools on the list are in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Malad-Malvani and Dharavi. They function with limited infrastructure and have a few students on their rolls. While they meet a need in low-income neighbourhoods, these schools simply don’t have the prescribed infrastructure. Some operate in chawls or in small rooms in residential buildings.

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{{^usCountry}} A trustee of one of them said, “Most of us do not have RCC buildings or meet all the criteria required for approval, but we are giving poor children a chance to study in English. We are constantly in touch with the government for an opportunity, but we have not received it yet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A trustee of one of them said, “Most of us do not have RCC buildings or meet all the criteria required for approval, but we are giving poor children a chance to study in English. We are constantly in touch with the government for an opportunity, but we have not received it yet.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rajeshree Shirwadkar, chairperson of the civic education committee, said, “Before taking action, we must think about the students’ education. Follow-up will be done with the government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeshree Shirwadkar, chairperson of the civic education committee, said, “Before taking action, we must think about the students’ education. Follow-up will be done with the government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But without the required infrastructure and properly qualified teachers, can these schools deliver a formal education? Watchdog Foundation has written to the chief minister and the municipal commissioner, urging them to introduce an amnesty scheme that would allow these schools to regularise their status under the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009. “Abrupt closure of these institutions may severely disrupt the academic continuity and future prospects of thousands of students,” said the foundation in an email to the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But without the required infrastructure and properly qualified teachers, can these schools deliver a formal education? Watchdog Foundation has written to the chief minister and the municipal commissioner, urging them to introduce an amnesty scheme that would allow these schools to regularise their status under the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009. “Abrupt closure of these institutions may severely disrupt the academic continuity and future prospects of thousands of students,” said the foundation in an email to the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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