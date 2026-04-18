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BMC declares list of 164 illegal schools, urges parents to opt for formal education

Mumbai's civic education department warns parents against 164 unauthorized schools, urging enrollment in recognized institutions for better education.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: The civic education department has published a list of 164 unauthorised schools, urging parents to steer clear of these informal institutions and learning centres, most of them in low-income neighbourhoods. Most of these schools have approval for Classes 5 to 10 but not for primary sections, while some don’t have approval at all. More than 80,000 students are enrolled in them.

Mumbai, India – August 14, 2025: A teacher with her students after they shifted to a new classroom inside MPS Upper Primary School in Colaba, Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In a public notice issued on Friday, BMC education officer Sujata Khare said parents should not patronise unrecognised schools. Instead, they must enrol their children in recognised schools only, either municipal or private, in their respective neighbourhoods.

The BMC has been grappling with the issue of unauthorised schools for a few years now. A survey by the BMC in 2023-24 had identified 218 unauthorised schools. Around 48 managements, along with the BMC’s education department, had submitted proposals for approval to the state education department in October 2025 and are awaiting a response. The 164 schools in the list published on Friday relate to this survey, a list that is regularly updated.

Most of the schools on the list are in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Malad-Malvani and Dharavi. They function with limited infrastructure and have a few students on their rolls. While they meet a need in low-income neighbourhoods, these schools simply don’t have the prescribed infrastructure. Some operate in chawls or in small rooms in residential buildings.

 
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