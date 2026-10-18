BMC drafts rules on tree pruning, road excavation amid rising tree collapses

Faced with growing criticism over the increasing number of tree collapses in Mumbai, many of them resulting in human fatalities, the civic body has drafted a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed for road excavation near trees and their pruning, both of which have been weakening trees for want of sufficient guidelines and deterrents for violations of existing rules.

The draft SOP focuses on protecting tree roots, scientific pruning and fixing accountability across civic departments. (HT Archive)

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The draft SOP focuses on protecting tree roots, scientific pruning and fixing accountability across civic departments. They also address the specific stresses faced by urban trees, particularly those arising from infrastructure projects and road excavation.

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Submitted to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday, the draft SOP was drawn up by the civic Garden Department, which deliberated on the matter for two months before submitting the draft SOP.

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A key focus is protecting root systems, which officials acknowledge are critical to a tree’s stability and survival. The SOP proposes restrictions on trenching within 2 metres of trees, with excavation permitted only beyond a depth of two feet. It also underlines the use of utility ducts to minimise damage to roots. Penalties are proposed for individuals and utility agencies violating these provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} The SOP also makes it mandatory for the Garden Department to be informed about utility and infrastructure work in the vicinity of trees. Departments will have to share their work plans with the Garden Department and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) wherever trees may be impacted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SOP also makes it mandatory for the Garden Department to be informed about utility and infrastructure work in the vicinity of trees. Departments will have to share their work plans with the Garden Department and obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) wherever trees may be impacted. {{/usCountry}}

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“Earlier, work would be carried out and the Garden Department would be approached only after a problem arose. In many cases, we were not aware of work that had damaged trees. The new SOP mandates that we be informed of all such work in advance and that plans prepared by other departments be shared with us,” said an official with the Garden Department.

Civic departments undertaking infrastructure work, including roads and stormwater drains, will undergo mandatory training by the Garden Department on tree and root protection. The aim is to ensure that their work does not damage trees or increase the risk of them falling, the official said.

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“The SOP has two broad themes: preventive measures to reduce tree collapses, and fixing responsibility when a tree falls,” said the official.

The guidelines also prescribe scientific protocols for pruning, detailing how and where branches should be cut. Improper pruning can create an imbalance in a tree’s structure, making it more vulnerable to falling. The SOP proposes penal action against contractors found violating the prescribed procedures.

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The SOP also identifies tree species suited to Mumbai’s urban conditions, where they should be planted and lists varieties with unsuitable root systems that should be avoided. Officials said the objective is to move away from indiscriminate tree plantation and adopt a scientific approach to urban forestry.

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“The SOP is being designed with a 25-year perspective, drawing on scientific studies on urban trees, existing guidelines and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. The need for a comprehensive policy arose from the absence of a unified framework despite the existence of general rules and guidelines governing tree management,” said a senior official.

While the draft SOP has been prepared by the Garden Department, suggestions from other civic departments, particularly those involved in road and stormwater drainage works, will be invited. Eventually, to take effect, the draft SOP must be approved by the BMC’s general body.