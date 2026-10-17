Over 10,000 trees need to be felled for Gurugram-Faridabad-Greater Noida RRTS project
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the project, has proposed planting more than 100,000 trees as compensatory afforestation
The proposed Gurugram-to-Greater Noida Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will require 109.04 hectares of land and the felling of 10,504 trees, according to the project’s detailed project report (DPR) and environmental and social impact assessment prepared in March 2026 and accessed by HT.
The 63-km corridor, which will connect Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, will require 77 hectares of land permanently for its alignment, stations, depots and related infrastructure, while another 32 hectares will be needed temporarily for construction depots and casting yards.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the project, has proposed planting more than 100,000 trees as compensatory afforestation. The report estimates that ₹68 crore will be spent on environmental mitigation measures, including plantation.
Of the 10,504 trees proposed to be felled, 9,178 are located along the main alignment, station areas and depot, while the remaining 1,326 are in areas earmarked for station entry and exit points and multimodal integration facilities, the documents show.
The tree species identified for removal include neem, ashoka, peepal, palm, eucalyptus, pine, kikar, papri, jamun, shisham, bakain, gulmohar and babul, among others.
The largest concentration of trees marked for removal is near the proposed depot on Gurugram-Faridabad Road, close to the toll plaza, where more than 3,400 trees have been identified. Other affected stretches include Gurugram-Faridabad Road and areas around the proposed stations at Millennium City Centre, Wazirabad, Sector 57 and Gwal Pahari.
The environmental assessment acknowledges that removing existing trees would reduce the area’s capacity to absorb carbon dioxide. The report estimates that tree felling would reduce annual carbon dioxide absorption by 1,831.90 tonnes and result in an estimated oxygen-production loss of 4,117.57 tonnes over eight years. Compensatory plantation is intended to help offset these losses and improve the ecological balance over time, it states.
The proposed corridor was also discussed at a recent meeting at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office, where officials sought inputs from relevant departments and stakeholders to finalise the alignment.
“We have asked key departments to share information regarding their utilities, land and other assets falling in the proposed alignment,” a senior government official aware of the matter said.
According to the DPR, the corridor will run for 50 km in Haryana and 13 km in Uttar Pradesh. The NCRTC plans seven stations along the route.
IFFCO Chowk will serve as the starting interchange station, with two other stations at Sector 61 and Gwal Pahari in Gurugram. In Faridabad, stations are proposed at Sainik Colony, Bata Chowk and the Sector 87-88 intersection. The remaining stations will be at Sector 142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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