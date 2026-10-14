Mumbai water deficit: BMC plans well revival, tanker-booking app amid supply shortage

After instituting a 10% water cut due to El Niño-driven deficient rainfall in August and September, which failed to bring lakes to their full capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to allocate funds across its 26 administrative wards to rejuvenate wells and launch a tanker-booking app to streamline local water supplies. Mumbai’s daily water supply is 4,100 million litres per day (MLD). (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Mumbai’s daily water supply is 4,100 million litres per day (MLD). The stock in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai was observed to be 92.36% on October 13.

The proposed tanker policy, which will be placed before the standing committee for approval soon, is expected to replace the existing system where residents approach ward offices to book tankers. Parallelly, the civic body will provide a sizeable purse to wards to revive wells after ascertaining that the water is required for use.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said the well-rejuvenation programme would focus on making water available locally for non-potable purposes. Housing societies with wells could use it for gardening and washing cars, while in slum areas, it could be stored in tanks for local use.

Also Read | BMC proposes 52% hike in SCLR flyover repair contract, extends deadline by six months

“Rejuvenation of all 3000 wells will not be undertaken unless forward linkages (a method that ensures water from a well is distributed and reaches a desired location) are established. The exercise will serve no purpose if we revive a well without a system to use its water,” Bangar said.

The initiative to revive 350 wells was first suggested in June this year after a delayed monsoon and falling lake levels raised concerns over Mumbai’s water supply. When the city’s water stock dropped to 12.12% in June, the civic administration had decided to revive 350 traditional open wells on municipal land as a precautionary measure.