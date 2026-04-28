Mumbai: Students in Bhandup are bearing the brunt of civic delays, as a municipal school on Tank Road, which was demolished in 2019 after being declared unsafe, has not been rebuilt even after seven years, while a nearby Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA)-constructed school building remains shut, forcing children into an overcrowded alternative.

BMC fails to rebuild Tank Road school 7 years after demolition

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The issue came up at Friday’s BMC education committee meeting after member Priyank Rathod raised a point of objection, alleging inaction by both the BMC and the SRA. Committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar has sought a detailed explanation from officials in the upcoming educational meeting.

With no school on Tank Road, 199 students have been shifted to Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde School near Bhandup station. The school already has over 1,700 students, resulting in severe overcrowding.

The Tank Road municipal school was declared unsafe and demolished in 2019. Since then, the plot has remained vacant. Rathod said the unused site has become a hub for illegal activities, including drug addicts.

Rathod said, “Just a five-minute walk from this site, the SRA has constructed a residential building for local residents. Adjacent to this residential complex, the SRA has also completed the construction of a school building.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, he added that the newly built school also remains non-operational and alleged negligence on the part of both the BMC and the SRA. Sources said the SRA-constructed school building has not yet received a fire NOC and is yet to be handed over to the BMC’s education department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he added that the newly built school also remains non-operational and alleged negligence on the part of both the BMC and the SRA. Sources said the SRA-constructed school building has not yet received a fire NOC and is yet to be handed over to the BMC’s education department. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also raised concerns over student safety, stating that children from the SRA complex are forced to navigate heavy traffic to reach the school. Moreover, there is no new school available on Tank Road, and the SRA school building itself lacks proper ventilation, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also raised concerns over student safety, stating that children from the SRA complex are forced to navigate heavy traffic to reach the school. Moreover, there is no new school available on Tank Road, and the SRA school building itself lacks proper ventilation, he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further alleged lack of coordination between departments, claiming that neither the BMC education department nor the S ward office has clarity on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged lack of coordination between departments, claiming that neither the BMC education department nor the S ward office has clarity on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rathod asked, “Consequently, a major question arose, where can ordinary citizens obtain justice?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathod asked, “Consequently, a major question arose, where can ordinary citizens obtain justice?” {{/usCountry}}

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Raut has submitted a written letter to the chairperson of the education committee Jambhekar, demanding an immediate inquiry and appropriate action. In light of these issues, Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar has directed Education Deputy Commissioner Prachi Jambhekar to submit a detailed reply on the matter.

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