Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed officials to expedite work on the 337-million-litres-per-day (MLD) Ghatkopar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), setting a target of March 31, 2027, for completion as part of its plan to improve the quality of treated wastewater discharged into the sea.

BMC fast-tracks Ghatkopar STP, sets March 2027 deadline

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During an inspection of the Ghatkopar STP and the adjoining pumping station on Saturday, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar instructed officials to deploy additional manpower and adopt detailed micro-planning to ensure the project is completed within the deadline, or earlier if possible.

With rainfall having temporarily eased in the city, Bangar said the current window should be fully utilised to accelerate construction. He directed officials to carry out multiple stages of the project simultaneously to avoid delays.

The project, being executed by the BMC’s sewerage projects department, involves the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a 337 MLD sewage treatment plant at Ghatkopar (East). Once operational, it will significantly improve the quality of treated wastewater released into the sea, benefiting the marine ecosystem as well as residents of Ghatkopar, Govandi, Mankhurd and Chembur.

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{{^usCountry}} Bangar also reviewed the ongoing upgrade of the adjoining Ghatkopar Pumping Station, where civil and electrical works are underway. The project includes repairs to the pumping station building, replacement of equipment, installation of higher-capacity pumps and laying of a new rising main. Officials informed him that the project has achieved 85% physical progress. Bangar directed that the pumping station upgrade be completed by December 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangar also reviewed the ongoing upgrade of the adjoining Ghatkopar Pumping Station, where civil and electrical works are underway. The project includes repairs to the pumping station building, replacement of equipment, installation of higher-capacity pumps and laying of a new rising main. Officials informed him that the project has achieved 85% physical progress. Bangar directed that the pumping station upgrade be completed by December 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the civic administration, construction of the new treatment plant is being carried out while the existing sewage treatment facility remains operational. Before work can progress, sludge accumulated in the existing treatment ponds has to be removed, treated and scientifically disposed of. The site also presents logistical challenges as it is surrounded by a creek, forest land and the eco-sensitive Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

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The contract for the project was awarded to GVPR Engineers Ltd. on May 31, 2022, and work began on July 5, 2022. It includes a four-year construction period followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance contract. The plant will use Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, with SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as the technology provider and Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd. as the consultant.

Once commissioned, the plant will provide secondary treatment for the entire 337 MLD of sewage, while 170 MLD will undergo tertiary treatment. At present, the existing Ghatkopar facility provides only primary treatment, involving screening and degritting, before the wastewater is discharged into the creek.