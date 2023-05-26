Builder forges documents to sell flats meant for PAPs, booked

Mumbai: The K ward of Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) in Andheri East has registered a case against ten people, including a builder, for allegedly forging documents as well as signatures of civic officials to sell nine flats which were meant for project-affected persons (PAPs), hence, cheating the civic body of ₹5 crore.

The complainant, Bhupesh Rane, an assistant engineer of K ward, stated in his complaint that the construction firm sold seven one-room flats – which were meant for PAPs – in a project named, The Kollage, in Gundavali, Andheri East, for making a profit. The complaint added that earlier the builder had handed the said flats over to the BMC in exchange for some extra floor space index (FSI).

“It later came to light that before providing the occupancy certificates to the new owners of the said flats, the construction firm forged signatures. They also had received permission to do this in documents signed by a person with the designation of administrative officer (property) – a post which doesn’t exist in the hierarchy of the civic body. Thus, he sold off the flats whose actual ownership was of BMC,” said Rane in his complaint to the police.

It added that other property documents related to these flats also included forged signatures of assistant municipal commissioner Manish Walanju and the complainant.

The BMC got to know about this when some PAPs from Marol were allotted the said flats and were not even allowed to enter the building, saying that the flats they were claiming were owned by others. “In this manner, the builder and his people knowingly interfered with the work of the government officials,” said the complaint.

“The accused are booked under obstructing the work of government authorities (section 186), cheating (420), forgery (465, 467, 468) and presenting forged documents as real (471) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is underway,” said an officer from Andheri Police Station.

