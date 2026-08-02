Mumbai: CCTV cameras, ward-wise monitoring and stricter penalties for littering will form the core of a new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) drive to eliminate garbage hotspots across the city. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide issued the directions on Saturday while reviewing sanitation measures following recent directions by the Bombay High Court.

BMC launches citywide clean-up drive, plans CCTV at garbage hotspots

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at the BMC headquarters on Saturday, Bhide directed all assistant commissioners to intensify sanitation measures, stating that the focus must be on markets, major roads, footpaths, public spaces, beaches, nullahs and the surroundings of other water bodies.

The civic body has already mapped recurring garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city using Google Maps and will inspect each site to identify the source of waste, plug gaps in collection and transport, and improve sanitation infrastructure.

Bhide said CCTV surveillance would be installed at all garbage hotspots to identify repeat offenders, while residents, market associations and commercial establishments would be roped into awareness campaigns aimed at preventing littering.

The progress of the drive will be tracked through ward-level dogs, geo-tagged photographs and periodic reviews, while systems to stop plastic and other waste from entering drains, creeks and the sea will be strengthened.

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to remove encroachments from footpaths near schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus stands and markets, saying pedestrians should have obstruction-free access. She reiterated that illegal structures cannot be regularised merely because they are old or have civic documents and must be removed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to remove encroachments from footpaths near schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus stands and markets, saying pedestrians should have obstruction-free access. She reiterated that illegal structures cannot be regularised merely because they are old or have civic documents and must be removed. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhide also reviewed complaints received through the BMC’s MARG app and said 96% of pothole complaints logged between June 10 and July 30 had been resolved. She instructed civic officials to prioritise all public grievances and ensure timely redressal.