Mumbai, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday launched an artificial intelligence -based building permission system - CivitTwin - aimed at speeding up approvals and bringing transparency to Mumbai's construction clearance process.

BMC launches country's first AI-based building permission system

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In a release, the Mumbai civic body said the system, which is the country's first, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the 'Mumbai Tech Week 2026' event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Friday.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde was among those present at the event.

Based on the concept of a 'Digital Approval Twin', the platform will conduct a virtual pre-scrutiny of building proposals before their formal submission, helping architects and developers identify deficiencies, missing documents, rule violations and pending no-objection certificates at an early stage, the release said.

The AI-enabled platform would significantly reduce delays caused by repeated corrections and resubmissions of building proposals.

Quoting BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the release said the system would automatically verify compliance with Development Control Regulations , scrutinise uploaded plans and documents, and identify inconsistencies through AI-driven analysis.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body further said the platform would reduce manual intervention, improve efficiency and make the approval process faster and more predictable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body further said the platform would reduce manual intervention, improve efficiency and make the approval process faster and more predictable. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior BMC official said the initiative follows the rollout of the country's first e-TDR system by the municipal corporation, and marks another step towards digital urban governance in Mumbai.

The official said that the system would benefit ordinary citizens as well, as faster approvals would accelerate the execution of housing and redevelopment projects. By reducing waiting times, the system would also lower uncertainty for homebuyers.

The official said that a private company has developed the system after six months of efforts.

The system is also expected to help in better planning of roads, water supply, sewage and transport infrastructure through AI-based data analysis, particularly for redevelopment and future urban expansion projects, the release highlighted.

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