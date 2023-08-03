As BJP’s intervention in BMC grows, Oppn says it should be called ‘BJPMC’

On Tuesday evening, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to cut down the security money deposited by Ganpati mandals from ₹1,000 to ₹100, instead of only senior civic officials, also in attendance were members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In fact, the meeting was chaired by BJP’s Mumbai president and MLA Ashish Shelar who instructed officials to arrange for distribution of sweets to devotees who visit Ganpati immersion sites. Two guardian ministers - Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Mumbai Suburban) and Deepak Kesarkar (Mumbai City) -, former BJP group leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, and the deputy municipal commissioners were present.

The strong presence of BJP members in the civic headquarters ever since Lodha was given an office there had NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto make a jibe: BMC should be renamed ‘BJPMC’.

“Never in the history of BMC has there been a suburban guardian minister’s office in the headquarters just because he wrote a letter to the civic chief. In that case, can any other MP submit a letter and open their office here? This was just a strategy to bring the ex-corporators back. It also means Lodha will deal with those who are only connected to BJP to garner the votes,” he said.

Crasto further said that BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal had even appointed an officer for Lodha, specifically as a conduit between the guardian minister and various departments and officers of BMC. “So, isn’t BJP trying to convert it into BJPMC? Slyly they are taking over the civic body. This is a serious issue as BJP is misusing the corporation.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said it’s blatant that BMC is being run by orders of the chief minister’s office, and to certain extent, by BJP. “The tenders, the decisions clearly indicate that. We pretend to be a democracy; but sadly, we aren’t a democracy anymore. They’ve killed the local self-governments and institutions like BMC, not because they want to govern them, but they want to ruin them since they can’t win them.”

The ruling party’s intervention is done with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections when they will test the waters and then contest the BMC elections, said Vishaka Raut, former leader of the house and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader.

“Chandrakant Handore was the mayor in 1992 and we didn’t see any interference from anyone. Even when Shiv Sena took over and remained in power for so long, we didn’t interfere in every aspect of BMC nor in its decision-making. Now the guardian minister has his own office in the civic headquarters which is not in good taste. People do come with their problems, and we have nowhere to sit but the guardian minister is given a royal treatment,” Raut added. Raut entered the Congress-ruled BMC in 1992 when Shiv Sena was in opposition.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA and former group leader in BMC, said BJP is now the new Czar and civic officers are mere puppets in their hands.

Ravi Raja, former leader of opposition from Congress, said they want to know if the post of the administrator has become null and void as the autonomy of BMC is indeed at peril.

When queried about this interference, Chahal said technically guardian ministers can review any civic issue - from nallah cleaning to potholes.

“During the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s tenure, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and former guardian minister Aslam Shaikh would regularly take bi-weekly review meetings at Mantralaya even when the elected body was present. I have been in the service for the last 35 years, and the guardian minister has the right to get involved in everything,” he said.

Chahal also clarified that he had asked Ashwini Bhide to reduce the security deposit by Ganapati mandals to ₹100 on Tuesday as he was recuperating from a viral fever.

On July 21, Lodha was allocated an office on the second floor of the main building. A week later, on July 27, a senior official was appointed by Chahal to coordinate with Lodha. Interestingly, the office is called ‘Citizen’s Centre’, but it has been viewed as a backdoor entry for former BJP corporators. Be it nullah cleaning visits or issuing orders to fill potholes or meeting commuters over Gokhale bridge, Lodha is seen giving instructions on every civic matter.

Lodha’s intervention

August 1: Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha intervened in the matter on reducing security deposit by Ganpati mandals.

July 31: Lodha visited BMC to take immediate action to speed up road repairs and fill potholes.

July 30: Lodha inspected the work on Gokhale bridge in Andheri and issued directions to officials for speedy completion of the project.

July 21: Lodha participated as a guest in the inauguration of a new building of Mumbai Public School at Nehru Nagar, Kurla East.

July 15: Lodha inaugurated central skill development centre at Jagannath Shankarshet School.

