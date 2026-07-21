BMC school students deprived of free supplies

Mumbai: Although more than a month has passed since the academic year commenced at schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a majority of the 310,000 students enrolled in civic schools are yet to receive free school supplies including notebooks, stationary and uniforms, directly affecting their learning.

Representational image (Hindustan Times)

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“Students from poor backgrounds who cannot afford to buy notebooks are suffering as they are unable to write class notes, complete homework or practice at home,” said Amarkant Sonavane, whose child is enrolled in a BMC school in Vikhroli. “How are students expected to continue their studies without basic learning materials?”

The BMC runs 918 schools across the city, and the 310,000 students enrolled in these schools receive 27 items – including school uniforms, textbooks and stationary – free of cost every year. According to the latest figures, 90% of students have received raincoats, while only 40% have received their uniforms. Sandals have reached just 33% students, stationery 32%, umbrellas 21%, notebooks just 8% and school kits only 4%.

In terms of numbers, 298,000 students are still awaiting school kits; 285,000 have not received notebooks, 245,000 are without umbrellas, 211,000 have not received stationery, 208,000 are waiting for their sandals and 186,000 students are yet to receive uniforms.

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{{^usCountry}} The delay is linked to a major change in the procurement process, officials said. This year, for the first time, the BMC has shifted the purchase of school materials from the state government’s Mahatender portal to the Central government’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. “The earlier tender process had to be scrapped midway and restarted through the GeM portal, delaying the supply of materials,” an official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delay is linked to a major change in the procurement process, officials said. This year, for the first time, the BMC has shifted the purchase of school materials from the state government’s Mahatender portal to the Central government’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. “The earlier tender process had to be scrapped midway and restarted through the GeM portal, delaying the supply of materials,” an official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said so far, purchase orders had been issued only for notebooks, umbrellas and uniforms, while the procurement of several other items was still under process.

“Earlier, supplies were generally procured through two vendors, but under the GeM system, different companies have to be appointed for different items, making the process longer,” said the official quoted earlier.

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A second education department official said some leftover stock was distributed to students to reduce the impact of the delay and fresh supplies were reaching schools now.

“The pending procurement process is expected to be completed soon and all students will receive the required school materials,” the official said.

The BMC introduced the free educational kit scheme in 2007, to support students from poor families and reduce the financial burden on parents.