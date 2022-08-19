BMC starts reconstruction work on Bandra skywalk
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station. The old structure built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was pulled down in 2019 after a structural audit declared it unsafe.
Satish Thosar, chief engineer with the bridges department, said, “We have already laid the foundation while the testing and piling work is under way. The 500-metre skywalk will be completed next year.”
This arm of the skywalk over Anant Kanekar Marg is crucial as lakhs of pedestrians used to take it while coming from the Bandra East side of the station. The MMRDA will be responsible for building the other arm - from the station to Kalanagar junction.
“We will add an escalator from the family court side and will connect to the foot overbridge of the railway,” Thosar said.
This skywalk will help reduce the traffic around the autorickshaw stand at the station. “It will also be convenient for those going towards Harbour or Western line. At present, commuters have to cross the road from the station,” he said.
A BMC official said the delay in the reconstruction work was because they were waiting for a dry period.
The MMRDA had constructed a four-metre-wide skywalk at a cost of ₹13.63 crore in 2008. But after the collapse of the Himalaya foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the civic body ordered a structural audit by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute of all structures. After the skywalk was declared dilapidated and unsafe, it was demolished in 2019.
CM surveys districts hit by scanty rainfall
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of districts that have received scanty rainfall this kharif season and directed officials to prepare a contingency plan for tackling an impending drought-like situation in parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar has experienced a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent from June 1 to August 18, having received only 389.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall 666.9 mm.
BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings
The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board. Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members.
For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested
The threat of a 'shrap' (curse) by a 'self-proclaimed godman' (Baba) proved costly 'Baba' him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom 'Baba' threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime. There was not much to go by with respect to clues. This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse.
Commuters say skywalks on busy highways in Thane becoming unsafe, scary
The Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) constructed on busy highways in Thane to ensure safe crossing for the people have ironically become unsafe. Commuters, especially women, have demanded proper CCTV cameras, lights and security guards on these skywalks. Several students also take these FOBs. Many are wary of taking the FOBs. There should be CCTV cameras and signages with helpline numbers to reach out to in case of any emergency, a social activist from Thane, 22, Swarad Hajarnis added.
Stranded loggerhead turtle being treated in Airoli
The turtle transit centre in Airoli has a new inmate – an approximately 140kg rarely-sighted hard-shelled loggerhead turtle placed in a 2,000-litre tank. The turtle was found stranded on the shores of Madh island on August 17 and was transported to the centre for treatment for lung infection by the forest department. The transit centre is run by the State Government Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous unit of the forest department.
